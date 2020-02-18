Global  

Jamia violence: Delhi Police files chargesheet, names Sharjeel Imam as instigator

DNA Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The chargesheet names a total of 18 people for rioting, damaging public property and obstructing a public servant.
News video: Jamia Violence: Delhi police files chargesheet, Sharjeel Imam named instigator|OneIndia News

Jamia Violence: Delhi police files chargesheet, Sharjeel Imam named instigator|OneIndia News 01:52

 DELHI POLICE HAS FILED A CHARGESHEET IN THE DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE IN JAMIA MILIA ISLAMIA AND NEW FRIENDS COLONY. JNU STUDENT SHARJEEL IMAM WHO WAS ARRESTED ON SEDITION CHARGES HAS BEEN NAMED AS AN INSTIGATOR IN THE CHARGESHEET. HE HAS BEEN SENT TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY TILL MARCH 3rd.

Gauhati HC says that land, bank papers can't be used to prove citizenship|OneIndia News [Video]Gauhati HC says that land, bank papers can't be used to prove citizenship|OneIndia News

LAND, BANK PAPERS CAN'T BE USED AS CITIZENSHIP PROOF: GAUHATI HC, SHEENA BORA MURDER: FORMER MUMBAI CHIEF MAKES SENSATIONAL REVELATIONS, UDDHAV THACKERAY: WON'T GIVE KOREGAON-BHIMA PROBE TO CENTRE, NOT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:46Published


Delhi Police files chargesheet in Dec. 15 Jamia-New Friend’s Colony violence

Jawaharlal Nehru University Ph. D student Sharjeel Imam’s name mentioned as ‘instigator’
Hindu

Jamia, NFC violence: Named ‘instigator’ in police chargesheet, Sharjeel Imam sent in judicial custody till March 3


Indian Express

Tweets about this

ashfaaaque

Ashfaque Khan RT @saahilmenghani: #BREAKING -Delhi Police sources have CONFIRMED to me. -Chargesheet filed in incidents of violence in Delhi near Jamia… 3 seconds ago

tanveer13

tanveeralam RT @Zebaism: Chargesheet on Jamia Violence has been filed by @DelhiPolice on 13th February. That’s before new evidence in the form of CCTV… 8 seconds ago

VishneswarR

Vishneswar Reddy RT @OpIndia_com: Sharjeel Imam, columnist at The Wire, named as instigator of Jamia violence by Delhi Police, sent to 14-day judicial custo… 19 seconds ago

irfanft12

Irfan Ahmad RT @pbhushan1: Shocking and disgusting! Delhi Police give a video of Jamia to media channels claiming that students in Jamia library they h… 1 minute ago

ShahinabulalaA

Mohammad Shaheen RT @thewire_in: After the Delhi police named JNU student Sharjeel Imam as the “instigator” of the violence reported at the New Friends Colo… 2 minutes ago

vikram140gulati

vikram LIVE News Updates: Jamia Alumni Association files complaint against Delhi Police over 15 December violence https://t.co/zimRoPuOvu 2 minutes ago

iAzeem

Azeem RT @Shaheenbaghoff1: Lies and more lies to justify the brutality by Delhi Police will be spread. But truth has a way to come out! We demand… 6 minutes ago

Live_Samay

Samay Live Crime branch team of Delhi Police probing the December 15 #Jamia violence case has reached the University campus. D… https://t.co/PxSQFLO8O0 6 minutes ago

