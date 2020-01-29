Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

“Those who believe in the ideology of Gandhi cannot stand with the supporters of Godse. I had an ideological difference with him over it,” said Kishor who along with former Rajya Sabha member Pavan K Varma was sacked from the JD(U) for opposing Citizenship Amendment Act. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor says he still has good relations with party chief Nitish Kumar. “I have had good relations with Nitish Ji. I have immense respect for him. I will not question his decision,” said Kishor. Kishor was expelled from the ruling JD(U) last month for targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and criticizing JD(U)’s ambivalence of NPR and NRC. Even after he […]



Gandhi followers can’t stand with Godse’s supporters: Prashant Kishor 👓 View full article

