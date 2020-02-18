Global  

Govt justifies deporting British MP Debbie Abrahams, says she didn't have valid visa

DNA Tuesday, 18 February 2020
A day after British MP Debbie Abrahams was deported back from New Delhi airport, the government has justified it saying that she did not hold a valid visa and hence, was requested to return.
News video: British MP Debbie Abrahams questions deportation, Cong divided over move| OneIndia News

British MP Debbie Abrahams questions deportation, Cong divided over move| OneIndia News 01:27

 British MP Debbie Abrahams was turned back from the Delhi airport on Monday. She claims her visa was revoked after it was granted to her. The govt claims that she travelled on a cancelled e-visa. Abrahams has demanded to know why she wasn't granted visa on arrival, asking was it perhaps becuase of...

