Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Kasab carried fake ID, LeT wanted to project 26/11 as ‘Hindu terror’: Rakesh Maria

Kasab carried fake ID, LeT wanted to project 26/11 as ‘Hindu terror’: Rakesh Maria

Indian Express Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mpostdigital

Millennium Post Kasab carried fake ID, LeT wanted to project 26/11 as 'Hindu terror': Rakesh Maria https://t.co/qr50MPs2z3 19 seconds ago

Nrahul_23

Rahul Pande RT @IndianExpress: The former Mumbai Police chief wrote, "If everything went according to plan, Kasab would have died as Chaudhari and the… 57 seconds ago

AnilThakur_

Anil Thakur Kasab carried fake ID, LeT wanted to project 26/11 as Hindu terror: Rakesh Maria https://t.co/xp5jg5LIK5 via @IndianExpress 2 minutes ago

SHESHACHANDRAB

SHESHACHANDRA BARIK Kasab carried fake ID, LeT wanted to project 26/11 as &#8216;Hindu terror&#8217;: Rakesh Maria https://t.co/x51FcCG9JV via @IndianExpress 6 minutes ago

TrendingAtoZ

Trending A to Z Kasab carried fake ID, LeT wanted to project 26/11 as ‘Hindu terror’: Rakesh Maria - https://t.co/asNEcdFnAL 7 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express The former Mumbai Police chief wrote, "If everything went according to plan, Kasab would have died as Chaudhari and… https://t.co/1etR9h9Uwu 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.