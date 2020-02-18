Armaan Malik has a special technique to learn Tamil songs

The ‘ButtaBomma’ singer is making a comeback in Tamil cinema with Harris Jayaraj’s upcoming movie that has ‘Legend’ Saravanan Arul in the lead

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Armaan Malik on his special technique to learn regional language songs, working with Harris Jayaraj for ‘Legend’ Saravanan's debut, and more The ‘Butta Bomma’ star returns to Tamil playback singing with Harris Jayaraj’s next project that has ‘Legend’ Saravanan Arul in the lead

Hindu 1 week ago





Tweets about this