Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > #FansDemandSidNaazShow trends after fans sorely miss seeing Shehnaaz Gill - Sidharth Shukla onscreen — read tweets

#FansDemandSidNaazShow trends after fans sorely miss seeing Shehnaaz Gill - Sidharth Shukla onscreen — read tweets

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
#FansDemandSidNaazShow trends after fans sorely miss seeing Shehnaaz Gill - Sidharth Shukla after their cute stint on Bigg Boss 13 read tweets
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on defeating Asim, ties with Shehnaaz

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on defeating Asim, ties with Shehnaaz 09:56

 Actor Sidharth Shukla won the thirteenth edition of the reality television show, Bigg Boss.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rashami Desai's FIRST INTERVIEW on fights with Sidharth Shukla [Video]Rashami Desai's FIRST INTERVIEW on fights with Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai's FIRST INTERVIEW on fights with Sidharth Shukla

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 09:40Published

Bigg Boss 13 Finale Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai check out the winner [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Finale Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai check out the winner

Bigg Boss 13 Finale Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai check out the winner

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 04:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shehnaaz Gill gets teary-eyed as she reunites with Sidharth Shukla on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge; #SidNaaz fans shower love

Shehnaaz Gill cries after seeing Sidharth Shukla on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News

Bigg Boss 13, Weekend Ka Vaar, Twitter reactions: Fans trend #SidNaazInTopTwo as they wish to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together in the finale

Shehnaaz Gill's father is also in favour of #SidNaaz and he doesn't mind if his daughter wishes to get married to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, Sidharth Shukla.
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAZee News

Tweets about this

Lovely__Kaur

❣🔥LOVELY KAUR🔥❣(😍SHEHNAZ🤘) RT @bollywood_life: #FansDemandSidNaazShow trends after fans sorely miss seeing Shehnaaz Gill - Sidharth Shukla onscreen — read tweets #S… 7 seconds ago

bielieber6925

belieber RT @Whateve29013404: Twitter is filled with Sid & SidNaaz fans trends 🔥 #WeMissYouSid TRENDING with more than HALF MILLION TWEETS🔥 #FansD… 27 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.