Prashant Kishor questions Nitish Kumar's development model in Bihar; JD(U) hits back

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday questioned the Nitish Kumar government's development model, even as he sneered at the chief minister for making ideological compromises to stay in an alliance with the BJP.
Sharjeel Imam named main instigator in Jamia violence, booked for sedition | OneIndia News

Sharjeel Imam named main instigator in Jamia violence, booked for sedition | OneIndia News 03:26

 Sharjeel Imam named main instigator in Jamia violence; Prashant Kishor questions Nitish's Bihar model; British MP claims visa revoked, Govt says it was already cancelled; Friction in Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra as Uddhva bats for CAA, Sharad Pawar against it and more...

‘Respect Nitish Kumar’s decision’: Prashant Kishor on being expelled from JDU [Video]‘Respect Nitish Kumar’s decision’: Prashant Kishor on being expelled from JDU

Political strategist and ex-Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor said he respects Party chief Nitish Kumar's decision of removing the former from the party.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published

Watch: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for liquor ban across India [Video]Watch: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for liquor ban across India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has pitched for a pan-India ban on liquor.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kishor says 'Bihar poorest in 2005, continues to be so'; JD(U) hits back

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday questioned the Nitish Kumar government's development model, even as he sneered at the chief...
IndiaTimes

Kishor launches 'Baat Bihar Ki', targets Nitish

Poll strategist and former JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Tuesday launched the 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign and said he would work towards making Bihar one...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAZee News

Tweets about this

Balacha54900887

Balachandran V Good Lesson for other Regl Party Heads not to employ this dirty treacherous brat as their election adviser. - https://t.co/MB3RbAWTpu 4 seconds ago

Kshanbhangur

Baba RT @Aakar__Patel: Prashant Kishor says Bihar remained poorest state under Nitish, BJP: Times of India True. Govt data. https://t.co/BeCWk… 3 minutes ago

Aakar__Patel

Aakar Patel Prashant Kishor says Bihar remained poorest state under Nitish, BJP: Times of India True. Govt data.… https://t.co/H465CBy7CM 4 minutes ago

NarayananKtoi

Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: Prashant Kishor sold #NitishKumar to build his PR firm: JD(U)’s Ajay Alok | https://t.co/ufl0MWy6ep https://t.co/pDnmFLl… 5 minutes ago

karansanju

Sanjay So @BJP4India and @NitishKumar is loosing bihar. Prashant Kishor questions Nitish Kumar's development model in Biha… https://t.co/HQahdwl4yq 6 minutes ago

AbdulWadkar

India Opposes NRC CAA RT @the_hindu: Prashant Kishor said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar needs to spell out whether he is with the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi or those who s… 8 minutes ago

DurgeshChande15

दुर्गेश चन्देल। पमी। RT @htTweets: ‘Gandhi, Godse can’t go together’: Prashant Kishor on Nitish’s tie-up with BJP https://t.co/zyubu0K7la https://t.co/u1CWnLcT… 10 minutes ago

2013IAC

Tsunami once more. RT @NH_India: #PrashantKishor, who has been vocal about his opposition to the #CAA, said #NitishKumar needs to spell out whether he is with… 14 minutes ago

