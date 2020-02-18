Global  

Piyush Goyal says 'terror has no religion', slams Congress for 'trying to raise Hindu terror bogey'

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that terror has no religion and condemned what he said was a "conspiracy" by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the Congress party to raise the "bogey of Hindu terror" in the country.
