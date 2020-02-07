Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Tral > 3 terrorists killed in encounter with police in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

3 terrorists killed in encounter with police in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Tral sub-district of Pulwama, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday. "Awantipora: Police killed 3 terrorists in an encounter at Tral. Further details shall follow," the tweet by the Kashmir Zone police read.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Officers shot last night in Anne Arundel County out of surgery [Video]Officers shot last night in Anne Arundel County out of surgery

By: Kelly Broderick , Ryan Dickstein police manhunt shootingPolice shooting manhuntFt. Smallwood rd and Brandonwoods rd. CURTIS BAY, Md. — The manhunt is over for a gunman accused of shooting..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:41Published

West Seneca police officer admits sexual misconduct, resigns [Video]West Seneca police officer admits sexual misconduct, resigns

A West Seneca police officer accused of having an on-duty sexual encounter with a victim of domestic violence pleaded guilty Thursday and resigned from the police department.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

J&K: Security forces gun down three terrorists in Pulwama district

A joint team of security forces gunned down three terrorists after a gunfight broke out in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday...
DNA

Nigeria: Police Arrest More Ansaru Terrorists, Nab Attackers of Emir of Potiskum

[This Day] Abuja -The Nigerian Police said weekend it arrested more members of the Ansaru terrorist group, who escaped after a fierce encounter with the police...
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

amolnane55

😍 RT @TOIIndiaNews: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with police in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral https://t.co/3O0QIBQGRr 9 minutes ago

southindia_post

The South Indian Post 3 terrorists killed in encounter with police in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral https://t.co/Np2Hunrnzx https://t.co/iPiayNB22S 12 minutes ago

psantosh85

Santosh Pramanik RT @Dweep_s: When world is busy with sending aids to fight #coronaviruschina, #Pakistan busy with sending terrorists in #India. #FATF #COVI… 31 minutes ago

dailysunbd

Daily-Sun Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu-Kashmir-463313 https://t.co/PhciBvRHZU 34 minutes ago

thehawaiiguy

thehawaiiguy RT @ndtv: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's #Pulwama district. https://t.co/709OLPMZW0 https://t.co/t3DUDuhYj5 40 minutes ago

RPujary

Ravindra Pujary RT @timesofindia: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with police in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral https://t.co/i7sZPmumOl https://t.co/k5LnMcn9re 48 minutes ago

editorji

editorji 3 terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Diver village of Tral in Pulwama district of south… https://t.co/pyLEK0CWbs 48 minutes ago

SachinsTweet

✳Sachin🧡🇮🇳 Three #Terrorists Were Killed After a Brief Encounter Between With a joint Team of Security Forces in Tral of Pulwa… https://t.co/FDKfk2EX3A 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.