Saving big trade deal with India for later, I like PM Modi a lot, says US President Donald Trump

Zee News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Ahead of his two-day visit to India, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (February 19) said he is "saving the big deal" with India for later.
 AS THE MODI GOVERNMENT IS LEAVING NO STONE UNTURNED TO IMPRESS US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON HIS INDIA VISIT, HEAVY PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY. BUT FORMER BJP ALLY SHIV SENA HAS MOCKED THE PREPARATIONS FOR TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT IN THE PARTY MOUTHPIECE SAAMANA. SHIV SENA HAS SAID THAT THE PREPARATIONS...

Recent related news from verified sources

Saving big trade deal with India for later: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he is "saving the big deal" with India for later and he "does not know" if it will be done before the presidential election in...
IndiaTimes

Saving 'big trade deal' with India for later: Trump

The U.S. President’s remarks indicate that a major trade pace might not be on the cards during his visit to India next week.
Hindu


