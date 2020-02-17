Global  

'Saving big trade deal with India for later', says Donald Trump ahead of his two-day visit

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Trump is on a two-day visit to India next week.
News video: ‘We’ll have a very big deal with India’: Donald Trump ahead of his visit

‘We’ll have a very big deal with India’: Donald Trump ahead of his visit 00:59

 Ahead of his visit, US President Donald Trump said that he will ‘big trade deal’ with India.

Watch: ‘Namaste Trump’ hoardings in Ahmedabad ahead of US President’s visit [Video]Watch: ‘Namaste Trump’ hoardings in Ahmedabad ahead of US President’s visit

‘Namaste Trump’ posters and hoardings are being put up in Ahmedabad ahead of US President’s Donald Trump’s visit.

Taj Mahal's City Gets Renovation in Preparation of President Trump’s Visit [Video]Taj Mahal's City Gets Renovation in Preparation of President Trump’s Visit

The Indian city where the Taj Mahal is located is getting a little renovation ahead of president Donald Trump’s visit. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Trump says working on a very big trade deal with India, but will take time

President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal, but he was not sure if it would be completed before the U.S....
Reuters

Saving 'big trade deal' with India for later: Trump

The U.S. President’s remarks indicate that a major trade pace might not be on the cards during his visit to India next week.
Hindu

