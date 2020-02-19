Kumkum Bhagya 19 February 2020 Preview: Abhi and Pragya meet at Maya's engagement

Kumkum Bhagya 19 February 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Abhi enters the engagement party where Pragya is setting up the decoration. They both turn around and find each other.



Recent related news from verified sources Kumkum Bhagya 14 February 2020 Preview: Rhea sees Ranbir showering flower petals on Prachi Kumkum Bhagya 14 February 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Abhi and Pragya meet at a park whereas Ranbir showers flower petals on Prachi which makes her very...

Bollywood Life 5 days ago



Kumkum Bhagya 10 February 2020 Preview: Abhi supports Prachi Kumkum Bhagya 10 February 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Aliya and Rhea insult Prachi and try to falsely implicate her. But Abhi, being her father, defends...

Bollywood Life 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this