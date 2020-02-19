Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Ahead of Donald Trump's visit, AMC seals paan shops

Ahead of Donald Trump's visit, AMC seals paan shops

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday sealed three paan (betel nut) shops at the airport circle. The health department of the AMC conducted the sealing.

The closure was accompanied by notices pasted outside the shops, stating that if the shopowners attempt to remove the seal, legal action will be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

monster_nihal

guddu bhaiya RT @CNNnews18: Ahmedabad has sealed its paan shops to prevent people from spitting it before Donald Trump's India visit. https://t.co/ac0b… 14 seconds ago

Shobhana111

🚩🕉🌹शोभना गुर्जर🌹🕉🚩 RT @geetv79: Pan shops sealed in Ahmedabad, so that people do not spit on Great Wall of Modi, and Trump is impressed with the shiny new cle… 53 seconds ago

Ishanpandit15

#ईशान#(भावी प्रधानमंत्री) ॐ🙏👌 💪🇮🇳🐯 RT @indiatvnews: 'I happen to like PM Modi a lot': Trump ahead of his India visit #DonaldTrump #TrumpIndiaVisit #PMModi https://t.co/l… 1 minute ago

stephann61

Stephen George RT @ajay43: But....but.... how could there be slums in the famous Gujarat model of governance? https://t.co/7xFaP6U6Rb 2 minutes ago

Abdultalks

abbdullz RT @ndtvfeed: Water Released Into Yamuna To Improve Condition Ahead Of Trump's Visit https://t.co/W22SbjIzAg 3 minutes ago

jannadurai70

jayaraman annadurai Ahmedabad: 45 families evicted from slum ahead of Donald Trump’s visit https://t.co/T35GL53QxW via @scroll_in 4 minutes ago

jasmvk

Hum Dhekenge!!!!Manuel Jasper RT @saliltripathi: Mr Modi ruled Gujarat for only 12 years, and India for a paltry 5 and a half - surely eyesore slums - all Nehru's legacy… 5 minutes ago

RitwikMohanty13

Ritwik Mohanty RT @ajoydasgupta: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday served eviction notices to 45 families living in a slum near the newly buil… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.