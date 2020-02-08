Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Alia Bhatt opens up on December wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt opens up on December wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Bollywood News: On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor come together for the first time for Brahmastra, which is to be made in three parts. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS Her Marriage Date | Shocking Details

Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS Her Marriage Date | Shocking Details 02:36

 Beautiful actress Alia Bhatt reacts to December wedding with Ranbir Kapoor in recent interview. Watch the video to know more..

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rangoli SLAMS Alia Again, Akshay SCARED Of Ranveer, Ranbir - Alia Marriage Date | Top 10 News [Video]Rangoli SLAMS Alia Again, Akshay SCARED Of Ranveer, Ranbir - Alia Marriage Date | Top 10 News

Rangoli Chandel slams Filmfare winners appreciates Kangana Rnaaut, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi preponed, Alia Bhatt reacts on her wedding date are among the top 10 news.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:40Published

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married in December? [Video]Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married in December?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have never been very open about discussing their reported relationship in the media, but fans have always been curious for updates. #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alia Bhatt finds wedding rumours with beau Ranbir Kapoor 'entertaining'

In a recent interview with Zoom TV at the recently held Filmfare Awards, the Gully Boy actress clarified the rumours of her wedding with Ranbir.
DNA

Alia reacts to December wedding with Ranbir

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been hitting headlines with their wedding talks. A recent report suggested that the duo is set to tie the knot in December,...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

henne38

mona RT @bollywood_life: Alia Bhatt opens up on December wedding with Ranbir Kapoor #AliaBhatt #MaheshBhatt #RanbirKapoor https://t.co/5BCg4… 1 hour ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Alia Bhatt opens up on December wedding with Ranbir Kapoor #AliaBhatt #MaheshBhatt #RanbirKapoor https://t.co/5BCg4NXuJL 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.