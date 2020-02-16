Global  

Muslim couple conducts Hindu foster daughter's wedding in temple

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Kasargod: A Kerala Muslim couple conducted the wedding of their Hindu foster daughter at a Bhagavathi temple in Kerala, scripting another tale of communal harmony at Kasaragod. The wedding ceremony was held on Sunday.

The woman Rajeshwari tied the knot with Vishnu Prasad in the presence of family and friends belonging to both...
Recent related news from verified sources

Kerala: Muslim man marries off his Hindu foster daughter

Rajeshwari was not his daughter but ever since the day she reached his home around 15 years back, after the death of her parents, she has been like his daughter....
IndiaTimes


