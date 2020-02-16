Muslim couple conducts Hindu foster daughter's wedding in temple
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Kasargod: A Kerala Muslim couple conducted the wedding of their Hindu foster daughter at a Bhagavathi temple in Kerala, scripting another tale of communal harmony at Kasaragod. The wedding ceremony was held on Sunday.
The woman Rajeshwari tied the knot with Vishnu Prasad in the presence of family and friends belonging to both...
A rickshaw puller from UP invited PM Modi for his daughter’s wedding. Mangal Kewat had sent the wedding invitation to the PMO in Delhi. PM Modi in turn sent a letter to Kewat. He congratulated Kewat on his daughter’s wedding.