Is Trump God that 70 lakh people will gather to welcome him: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Hitting out at the Central Government for making elaborate arrangements for US President Donald Trump's first visit to India later this week, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday asked what is the need of congregating 70 lakh people to welcome Trump, "Is he God"
