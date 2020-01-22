Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Donald Trump's superfan worships 6-Feet Statue of POTUS

Donald Trump's superfan worships 6-Feet Statue of POTUS

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A die-hard fan of United States President Donald Trump, Bussa Krishna, has put forth an appeal to the Central government to fulfil his wish of meeting his idol during his upcoming India visit.

"I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday I fast for Trump's long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrat Candidate Tom Steyer Responds To Donald Trump's Morning Tweets With A Challenge [Video]Democrat Candidate Tom Steyer Responds To Donald Trump's Morning Tweets With A Challenge

After some rude remarks from President Donald Trump, Democrat candidate Tom Steyer shares his reaction to the tweets. He also admits he could care less for the president's comments and says, "Bring it..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

oneillyatescbc

Chris O'Neill-Yates Trump is going to looooooove India. https://t.co/LBICiditLI 1 minute ago

ASafSaj

SaF_SaJ RT @ndtv: Meet the Donald Trump superfan who worships a 6-feet statue of the US President. https://t.co/nE1XQOC6Kc https://t.co/xScdyGPR3d 38 minutes ago

omio09

Amiya Chaudhuri Meet Donald Trump Superfan Who Worships A 6-Feet Statue Of The US President https://t.co/7CGbi4Cqrz via @ndtv 51 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Indian fan of Trump worships his 6 feet statue and fasts for his good health since last 4 years https://t.co/mjlctME1T1 58 minutes ago

Leadsdaway

Pranav After a long time I had a great laugh🤣😂🤣😂 Meet Trump Superfan Who Worships 6-Feet Statue Of US President… https://t.co/pNvGGOFUTU 2 hours ago

robwilliam2560

Rob Williams @realDonaldTrump An Indian superfan has created a temple for you and worships daily! (reported by Mint, Indian coll… https://t.co/Q4IADAxOyH 3 hours ago

kanthalaraghu

Kanthala Raghu Telangana: Meet The Donald Trump Superfan Bussa Krishna Who Worships A 6-Feet Statue Of The US President https://t.co/2ydS8rfPbE 3 hours ago

QMlab

Prakash Verma Meet Donald Trump Superfan Who Worships A 6-Feet Statue Of The US President https://t.co/x82zgQi3vx via @ndtv 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.