#ThalaivaOnDiscovery: Bear Grylls shares first look of Rajinikanth's TV debut

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Bear Grylls on Wednesday shared the first look of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's debut on the small screen in his programme Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.
Into the Wild: Bear Grylls shares a sneak peek of Rajinikanth’s ‘blockbuster TV debut’


Indian Express

Watch: Bear Grylls shares Rajinikanth's TV debut first look

In January, Ranjinikanth visited Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve to shoot for 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'.
Zee News

