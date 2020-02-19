On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj`s 390th birth anniversary, PM Modi and other leaders pay tributes

The Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri Fort on this day today in the year 1630.



Recent related news from verified sources Maharashtra govt. to allot ₹23 crore to develop Shivaji’s birthplace Fort Shivneri, says Ajit Pawar Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers witness the 390th birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji at the fort in Pune’s Junnar tehsil

