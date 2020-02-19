Global  

PM Modi makes surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath; relishes 'litti-chokha'

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
News video: 'Hunar Haat': PM Modi visits artisans fair in Delhi, relishes 'litti-chokha'

'Hunar Haat': PM Modi visits artisans fair in Delhi, relishes 'litti-chokha' 03:19

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath. He interacted with artisans and relished 'litti-chokha' and ‘kulhad’ tea at the haat. PM Modi also tried his hand at some music.

He later had ‘kulhad’ tea with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and paid ₹40 for two cups
Hindu

Brijulal Chitturi RT @timesofindia: PM @narendramodi makes surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath; relishes 'litti-chokha' https://t.co/U3OYUxVVbQ https:/… 33 seconds ago

