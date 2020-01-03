Official launch: Honda Forza 300 Mid-Size Scooter delivered in India in 2021

Honda has delivered the first lot of Forza 300 mid-size scooter in India. The Honda Forza 300 is currently not on sale in India and the first 4 units that were delivered, were official imported as CBUs. Based on the customer response, Honda plans to officially launch the Forza 300 in India during FY 2021. …

