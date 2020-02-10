Global  

Supreme Court appointed mediators reach Shaheen Bagh, say hoping for resolution with everyone's cooperation

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
New Delhi: Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, mediators appointed by the Supreme Court to engage with the anti-CAA protestors for shifting the venue from Shaheen Bagh, on Wednesday reached the spot.

Advocate Sanjay Hegde said that he is hoping to reach a resolution with everyone's co-operation.

