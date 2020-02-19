Global  

Riteish Deshmukh to join hands with Sairaat director Nagraj Manjule, and music composers Ajay-Atul for a trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Riteish Deshmukh, Sairaat director Nagraj Manjule, and music composers Ajay-Atul join hands to make a trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Check out the whole story to find out more.
