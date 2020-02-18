Global  

Britney Spears fractures a bone while dancing

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Singer Britney Spears was hospitalised after a dance move went wrong. The 38 year old was left with a fractured metatarsal bone and her foot in plaster.
