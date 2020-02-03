Delhi Metro extends e-rickshaw services to 12 more stations to boost last-mile connectivity

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Delhi Metro on Wednesday (February 19) extended e-rickshaw services to 12 more Metro stations spread across its network in the national capital, where now 29 stations will have a fleet of over 1000 e-rickshaws to provide the last mile connectivity to passengers of nearby localities from 6 AM to 11 PM.


