Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi Metro extends e-rickshaw services to 12 more stations to boost last-mile connectivity

Delhi Metro extends e-rickshaw services to 12 more stations to boost last-mile connectivity

Zee News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Delhi Metro on Wednesday (February 19) extended e-rickshaw services to 12 more Metro stations spread across its network in the national capital, where now 29 stations will have a fleet of over 1000 e-rickshaws to provide the last mile connectivity to passengers of nearby localities from 6 AM to 11 PM.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

SVOD Will Make Ads More Valuable: ViacomCBS’ Zilberbrand [Video]SVOD Will Make Ads More Valuable: ViacomCBS’ Zilberbrand

SAN JUAN, PR -- Whilst the rise of subscription video (SVOD) services in the last five years may have conditioned people to expect that paid digital services would become the norm and TV advertising..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:12Published

Feeding People in Need with the PB&J Challenge! [Video]Feeding People in Need with the PB&J Challenge!

The Morning Blend is so excited to partner with some great organizations for a great cause! Throughout the month of February, we’re inviting schools, businesses, and anyone interested in helping feed..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man who flashed at woman in Delhi Metro arrested

A man who had allegedly flashed his private parts at a woman travelling inside a metro train going towards Gurugram on Thursday has been nabbed. The man was...
IndiaTimes

Engineer from Gurgaon arrested for indecent behaviour inside metro car in Delhi

The Delhi Metro police arrested a man from Gurgaon for indecent behaviour with a woman inside a metro car 48 hours after a complaint was registered.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CharleKiloSera

Chuman Kr. Singh RT @ZeeNews: Delhi Metro extends e-rickshaw services to 12 more stations to boost last-mile connectivity https://t.co/Rm2kfcIGqo 23 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Delhi Metro extends e-rickshaw services to 12 more stations to boost last-mile connectivity https://t.co/Rm2kfcIGqo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.