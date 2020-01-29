Global  

'Trying formula of 1990s' Bihar': BJP likens Prashant Kishor to musclemen

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
With many axes to grind against Prashant Kishor, the BJP on Wednesday launched a fresh attack against the poll strategist-turned-politician whom it likened to the musclemen who having previously captured booths for their political masters, had themselves started becoming politicians in the 1990s in large numbers.
 Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who was expelled from the JD(U), on Tuesday launched a the 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign that asks the youth what they want. Kishor, known for his winning streak, has not aligned with any party but could he dent the JD(U)-BJP alliance's prospects in the...

