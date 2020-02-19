Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka shakes her leg in office; watch video

Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka shakes her leg in office; watch video

Zee News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka was among those who shared the video applauding the Welspun CEO for creating a "happy culture" at work.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kadyan_varsha

Varsha Kadyan RT @ietrending: This video of Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with employees is going viral https://t.co/B53XnVEovF 2 hours ago

ONLYSANJEEVJHA

SANJEEV JHA #JaiShriRam RT @ZeeNews: Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka shakes her leg in office; watch video https://t.co/ks8rtxZgmi 2 hours ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka shakes her leg in office; watch video https://t.co/ks8rtxZgmi 2 hours ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald While the video has gone viral, @DipaliGoenka has been receiving a lot of appreciation for making a healthy and fun… https://t.co/Cz47hQ9UN9 3 hours ago

PatrakaarPopat

Aman Malik WHY IS THIS ONE OF THE TOP THREE STORIES ON THE WEBSITE A LEADING INDIAN BUSINESS NEWSPAPER? Video of Welspun Indi… https://t.co/cYaGYKKOQh 3 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka dances with employees. Video amazes internet #welspun #DipaliGoenka @DipaliGoenka https://t.co/0yS5YI5nj3 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.