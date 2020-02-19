Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of Bombay HC judge RV More to Meghalaya HC

With her proud daughters looking on, Victoria Gumbs-Moore was given her robe to become the first black family court judge in Suffolk County. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

