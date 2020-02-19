Global  

Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of Bombay HC judge RV More to Meghalaya HC

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of Bombay high court Judge Justice RV More to Meghalaya HC.
