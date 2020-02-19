You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Ram temple trust names office bearers after meet Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected president and Champat Rai general secretary of the Ram Temple trust at its first meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, held at...

IndiaTimes 59 minutes ago



Tweets about this maheshsdalvi PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram temple construction panel https://t.co/QrOifdRbCw https://t.co/JqbKtrVr17 2 minutes ago Millennium Post PM Modi's ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee https://t.co/CPzxgezJbP 35 minutes ago