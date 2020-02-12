Global  

Baaghi 3 song Bhankas: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s fantastic energy will get you foot-tapping

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Baaghi 3 makers have dropped another recreational track from their film titled Bhankas. It features the four of them, that is, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. It's a new wedding dance number or so they say.
News video: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor promote 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor promote 'Baaghi 3' 00:57

 Actor Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned to promote their forthcoming film "Baaghi 3".

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor promotes Bhaagi 3 [Video]Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor promotes Bhaagi 3

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor promotes Bhaagi 3

Watch: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor promote upcoming film Baaghi 3 [Video]Watch: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor promote upcoming film Baaghi 3

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were seen together on Thursday. The actors were promoting their upcoming movie Baaghi 3. Tiger and Shraddha are the lead actors in the film. The movie..

Dus Bahane 2.0: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor make the song grander

We said this before and we reiterate, it's impossible to forget the peppiness and energy of the Dus Bahane song from Dus. It was a song that captured Abhishek...
Mid-Day

Shraddha Kapoor's expression in this 'Baaghi 3' pic with Tiger Shroff is too cute to miss!

'Baaghi 3' is slated to release on March 6, 2020.
Zee News

