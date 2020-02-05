Nritya Gopal Das elected president, Champat Rai general secretary of Ram Mandir Trust
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected president and Champat Rai general secretary of the Ram Temple trust at its first meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, held at the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran, also elected PM Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra as head of the temple construction committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.
Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Prime Minister Modi’s Ram Temple trust announcement. He said that the announcement was made with an eye on Delhi polls. Owaisi also slammed the BJP for giving Padma..
