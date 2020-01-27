Global  

DNA special #MaaKaSandesh: If Nirbhaya convicts are not hanged, no victim will ever get justice, Asha Devi tells nation

Zee News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
"If Nirbhaya fails to get justice, no other victim will be able to get justice. All of us should come together and make sure that Nirbhaya gets justice," said Asha Devi.
