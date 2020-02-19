National Museum bars non-veg from Harappan menu in event on premises

You Might Like

Tweets about this Deepak D'Souza Vegetarian Fascism is here. National Museum bars non-vegetarian dishes from Harappan menu in event on premises | I… https://t.co/EbJniMCSYi 3 seconds ago Meraj Mohammmad RT @_sabanaqvi: The Times We Live In. National Museum bars non-vegetarian dishes from Harappan menu in event on premises | India News,The I… 30 seconds ago IamWhoIam RT @rakeshfilm: Why this ‘minority appeasement’? As per govt’s own surveys, 71% Indians are non-vegetarians! Why impose tastes, likes & di… 50 seconds ago caged soul RT @Sanginamby: This tyranny by vegetarians really must stop. The occasion is celebrating Harappan culture... and if they ate non veg then… 59 seconds ago Deepak D'Souza RT @tjoseph0010: This discomfort with the Harappan Civilization, the largest civilization of its time and whose culture shaped us in fundam… 1 minute ago ADNAN TARIQUE RT @radhikabordia: The National Museum cancels non-veg dishes - turmeric fish, chicken in seal & others - from its ‘Harappan menu.’ The r… 1 minute ago Ernesto https://t.co/2vcJsFZKi2 This is what conditioning and "sensitivities" do to you @rohini_sgh 2 minutes ago Kalam Shaik RT @charmyh: “This museum has so many idols of gods and goddesses, and a relic of Lord Buddha.” We are a hoot! A museum is not a temple. A… 6 minutes ago