Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > National Museum bars non-veg from Harappan menu in event on premises

National Museum bars non-veg from Harappan menu in event on premises

Indian Express Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DDSez

Deepak D'Souza Vegetarian Fascism is here. National Museum bars non-vegetarian dishes from Harappan menu in event on premises | I… https://t.co/EbJniMCSYi 3 seconds ago

AD_is_BnD

Meraj Mohammmad RT @_sabanaqvi: The Times We Live In. National Museum bars non-vegetarian dishes from Harappan menu in event on premises | India News,The I… 30 seconds ago

shrutinair1

IamWhoIam RT @rakeshfilm: Why this ‘minority appeasement’? As per govt’s own surveys, 71% Indians are non-vegetarians! Why impose tastes, likes & di… 50 seconds ago

The_Othered_One

caged soul RT @Sanginamby: This tyranny by vegetarians really must stop. The occasion is celebrating Harappan culture... and if they ate non veg then… 59 seconds ago

DDSez

Deepak D'Souza RT @tjoseph0010: This discomfort with the Harappan Civilization, the largest civilization of its time and whose culture shaped us in fundam… 1 minute ago

ADNANTARIQUE2

ADNAN TARIQUE RT @radhikabordia: The National Museum cancels non-veg dishes - turmeric fish, chicken in seal & others - from its ‘Harappan menu.’ The r… 1 minute ago

Ernesto10535333

Ernesto https://t.co/2vcJsFZKi2 This is what conditioning and "sensitivities" do to you @rohini_sgh 2 minutes ago

kalamabdulshaik

Kalam Shaik RT @charmyh: “This museum has so many idols of gods and goddesses, and a relic of Lord Buddha.” We are a hoot! A museum is not a temple. A… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.