Indo-US trade deal not 'stuck', say government sources

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi/Washington:* A proposed trade deal between India and the US was not "stuck" and both sides mutually agreed "not to rush" into it, official sources in New Delhi said hours after American president Donald Trump suggested that such a pact may not be sealed during his maiden India visit as he is "saving the big deal" for...
