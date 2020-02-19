Sadguru's opinion of breastfeeding, motherhood will shock you

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Sadhguru or Jaggi Vasudev has an opinion on a lot of varied topics like pregnancy, breastfeeding and eclipses. However, sometimes they don't make sense.



His latest comment on pregnancy and motherhood was, "When a woman delivers twins, one breast will produce one type of milk and the other will produce other types of... 👓 View full article

