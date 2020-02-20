Chennai: 3 dead, 9 hurt in crane crash during Kamal Hassan's 'Indian 2' shooting

Global  

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Three people, including an assistant director, were killed and nine others were injured in an accident during the film shooting of Kamal Haasan movie 'Indian -2' at EVP Film City near Poonamallee on Wednesday.
