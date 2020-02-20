Chennai: 3 dead, 9 hurt in crane crash during Kamal Hassan's 'Indian 2' shooting Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Three people, including an assistant director, were killed and nine others were injured in an accident during the film shooting of Kamal Haasan movie 'Indian -2' at EVP Film City near Poonamallee on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

