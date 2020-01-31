Global  

Mumbai: Police knew of plan to kill Gulshan Kumar, says ex-top cop’s book

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The crime branch had prior information about gangster Abu Salem’s specific plan to kill music baron Gulshan Kumar, former city police chief Rakesh Maria has said in his book ‘Let me say it now’.
