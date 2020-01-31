Mumbai: Police knew of plan to kill Gulshan Kumar, says ex-top cop’s book Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The crime branch had prior information about gangster Abu Salem’s specific plan to kill music baron Gulshan Kumar, former city police chief Rakesh Maria has said in his book ‘Let me say it now’. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Cop sued for shooting book-hurling suspect He's throwing the book at the police. Jesse Montelongo is suing the city of Modesto and Officer Dave Wallace for shooting him outside his California home in 2014. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:53Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this