Uphaar tragedy: SC dismisses curative plea; no further jail term for Ansal brothers

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition filed by an association of the victims of the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case, sparing the Ansal brothers further jail term. "We have gone through the curative petitions and the documents. In our opinion, no case is made out.... Hence, the curative petition is dismissed," the SC said in its order.
19 killed as container mangles bus on Tamil Nadu highway| OneIndia News [Video]19 killed as container mangles bus on Tamil Nadu highway| OneIndia News

19 killed in horrifying collision on Tamil Nadu highway, toll may rise; 3 assistant directors dead in freak accident on Kamal Haasan movie set; Nirbhaya convict on death sentence attempts to hurt self;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:02Published


