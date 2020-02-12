Global  

How Arvind Kejriwal model of development poses threat to BJP in upcoming state polls

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
After sweeping Delhi assembly election, AAP now plans to go national and also replicate the ‘Kejriwal model of development’ in other states. Also, several states have started emulating this model of development. Of the assembly elections held in four states after the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, BJP has managed to come to power only in Haryana. AAP’s experiment would face its first test in Bihar.
