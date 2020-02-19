Global  

Vice-President Naidu visits Hunar Haat, interacts with artisans

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the Hunar Haat at the Rajpath here on Thursday and interacted with the participating artisans and craftsmen from various parts of the country.
News video: 'Hunar Haat': PM Modi visits artisans fair in Delhi, relishes 'litti-chokha'

'Hunar Haat': PM Modi visits artisans fair in Delhi, relishes 'litti-chokha' 03:19

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath. He interacted with artisans and relished 'litti-chokha' and ‘kulhad’ tea at the haat. PM Modi also tried his hand at some music.

PM Modi visits 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi; interacts with artisans, enjoys 'litti chokha'

More than 250 stalls have been set up at India Gate lawns as part of "Hunar Haat" programme in Delhi.
DNA

