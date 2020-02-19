Vice-President Naidu visits Hunar Haat, interacts with artisans

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the Hunar Haat at the Rajpath here on Thursday and interacted with the participating artisans and craftsmen from various parts of the country. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 'Hunar Haat': PM Modi visits artisans fair in Delhi, relishes 'litti-chokha' 03:19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath. He interacted with artisans and relished 'litti-chokha' and ‘kulhad’ tea at the haat. PM Modi also tried his hand at some music.