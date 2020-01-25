Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, announces she's a pornstar, says, 'My body, my life, my income, my choice'
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela is pursuing a career in adult entertainment industry. The 23 year old girl, who was adopted by Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw when she was a baby has started, producing her own porn videos.
