Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, announces she's a pornstar, says, 'My body, my life, my income, my choice'

Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, announces she's a pornstar, says, 'My body, my life, my income, my choice'

Bollywood Life Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela is pursuing a career in adult entertainment industry. The 23 year old girl, who was adopted by Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw when she was a baby has started, producing her own porn videos.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming

Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming 00:47

 Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming Ford has admitted he's looking forward to playing the role of Indiana Jones once again. It will be the character's first outing since 2008's 'Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.' Harrison Ford, to 'Entertainment Tonight' Harrison Ford,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Making Waves The Art Of Cinematic Sound Movie [Video]Making Waves The Art Of Cinematic Sound Movie

Making Waves The Art Of Cinematic Sound Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound reveals the hidden power of sound in cinema and our lives through film clips,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela announces career in adult entertainment

The 23-year-old was adopted by Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw when she was a baby
Hindu

Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Reveals Plans to Become Adult Entertainer

Steven Spielberg‘s 23-year-old daughter Mikaela is paving a different path in the film industry. In a new interview with The Sun, the adopted daughter of...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

bbngnews

In other News😲📰... Steven Spielberg‘s 23-year-old adopted daughter, Mikaela Spielberg reveals she is now a porn star https://t.co/NpgBP4xxx8 4 minutes ago

Dungdil1

Dungdil RT @DailyCaller: Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Begins Career In Porn Industry With Support From Dad https://t.co/gQIgeZK7DK 7 minutes ago

jagjaggs

jagadeesh RT @RGVzoomin: Nothing could have endorsed PORN more than STEVEN SPIELBERG’S own daughter MIKAELA becoming a PORN STAR and SPIELBERG himsel… 13 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela announces career in the adult industry https://t.co/CCQBYxShAS https://t.co/lHNH9DJQiF 14 minutes ago

3MC2OG

3MC2OG So ⁦@StevenSpieIberg⁩ hoe***daughter lives in Nashville and just got her stripper license? Betttttt. Finna get th… https://t.co/Wlszr0IwlD 18 minutes ago

bhandarihant31

BhanuBhai RT @bollywood_life: Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, announces she's a pornstar, says, 'My body, my life, my income, my choice' #Mik… 19 minutes ago

ihindubhakt

Ashok Kumar RT @ASavageNation: steven spielberg's daughter comes out as porno girl-as they sow shall they reap https://t.co/KpumnuDBPK 20 minutes ago

ManiaCuriosity

Aleister Black Stan Account RT @Complex: Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, on why she's embarking on adult entertainment career: https://t.co/G9OTLUlPYk "I got re… 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.