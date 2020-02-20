Global  

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan

Zee News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Pathan made the comments while addressing an anti-CAA rally at Karnataka's Gulbarga in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. 
'15 crore 100 ke upar bhaari hain': AIMIM leader's speech sparks row

Referring to women-led protests against the CAA-NPR-NRC, Waris Pathan said "lionesses have made you sweat" so you can "understand what would happen if all of us...
DNA

Tweets about this

nikhengr

Nikhil Pathak RT @ippatel: Waris Pathan is saying that 15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus. So basically Owaisi Gang is admitting that a… 6 seconds ago

GBK555

GBK55555 RT @OpIndia_com: 15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka https://t.… 6 seconds ago

05shanky

HUMAN RT @MajorPoonia: Waris Pathan saying “15 Crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our AZADI” in presence of Ow… 7 seconds ago

RastraBhakth

NaMo Bhakth🇮🇳 RT @sagenaradamuni: 15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka https:/… 16 seconds ago

SoorajChauhan77

Sooraj Chauhan RT @mvmeet: While inciting Muslims at anti-CAA rally in Karnataka, AIMIM's Waris Pathan says: * 15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 cr… 32 seconds ago

