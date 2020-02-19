Interlocutors reach Shaheen Bagh to initiate 2nd round of talks with protestors

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors reached Shaheen Bagh on Thursday to initiate the second round of discussion, but they put a condition that media should not be present during the talks with protestors. Advocates Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran, who are SC -appointed mediators, were not willing to start the discussion in the presence of media.


