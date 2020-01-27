Global  

War of words in Congress: Now, Sandeep Dikshit raises 'leadership question'; gets Shashi Tharoor's support

The differences within the Congress after the party's drubbing in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections refuse to die down. Sandeep Dikshit, who is the son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, has accused senior Congress leaders of doing nothing to ensure selection of new party president because they are "scared who will bell the cat".
After Delhi rout, rumblings rise in Congress

Shashi Tharoor endorses comments of Sandeep Dikshit; younger leaders too speak their mind
Hindu

CWC must hold leadership elections to energise workers: Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to hold leadership elections to "energise workers and inspire...
IndiaTimes

