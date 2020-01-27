War of words in Congress: Now, Sandeep Dikshit raises 'leadership question'; gets Shashi Tharoor's support
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () The differences within the Congress after the party's drubbing in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections refuse to die down. Sandeep Dikshit, who is the son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, has accused senior Congress leaders of doing nothing to ensure selection of new party president because they are "scared who will bell the cat".
As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Shaheen Bagh has become a political rallying point. As protesters have been on a sit in at Shaheen Bagh for weeks now with no question of clearing up the area,..