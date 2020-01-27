War of words in Congress: Now, Sandeep Dikshit raises 'leadership question'; gets Shashi Tharoor's support



Recent related videos from verified sources Kapil SIbal admits Congress's leadership vacuum | OneIndia News There may be no new faces in AAP cabinet; Kapil Sibal admits Congress's leadership crisis; PC Chacko blames Sheila Dikshit for Congress 'downfall;' Sharmistha Mukherjee asks whether Congress has.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 05:29Published 1 week ago Delhi Assembly elections: Shaheen Bagh to determine who wins, loses? | OneIndia News As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Shaheen Bagh has become a political rallying point. As protesters have been on a sit in at Shaheen Bagh for weeks now with no question of clearing up the area,.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:07Published on January 27, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources After Delhi rout, rumblings rise in Congress Shashi Tharoor endorses comments of Sandeep Dikshit; younger leaders too speak their mind

Hindu 13 hours ago



CWC must hold leadership elections to energise workers: Shashi Tharoor Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to hold leadership elections to "energise workers and inspire...

IndiaTimes 19 hours ago



