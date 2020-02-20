China`s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told the media in Beijing that "The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called `Arunachal Pradesh`and is firmly opposed to Shah`s visit."

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jai Mahakaal RT @ZeeNews: China opposes Amit Shah's Arunachal visit; urges India not to complicate border issue https://t.co/g8PdjUtrAP 2 minutes ago Zee News China opposes Amit Shah's Arunachal visit; urges India not to complicate border issue https://t.co/g8PdjUtrAP 15 minutes ago Alammehdi RT @Aakar__Patel: China ‘firmly opposes’ Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh | The Indian Express After all the hinchko, dhokla at Saba… 35 minutes ago Dinalipi Online China opposes Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal #China #Opposes #AmitShah #StatehoodDay #ArunachalPradesh #GengShuang… https://t.co/4bMXHEycvq 38 minutes ago wajeeh hassan The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' and is firmly opposed to the Amit Sha… https://t.co/wOvb2WsKJr 42 minutes ago scroll.in China opposes Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit, India says remarks don’t ‘stand to reason’ https://t.co/YfYLLCdKfm https://t.co/rSMqE3aXoM 49 minutes ago RAJESH RAJESH China 'firmly opposes' Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh https://t.co/xIP1E52qK3 Download IndiaTV official app: https://t.co/u72KLPtj2l 50 minutes ago Aakar Patel China ‘firmly opposes’ Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh | The Indian Express After all the hinchko, dhokla a… https://t.co/enUyPwWgS2 56 minutes ago