Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: 'My mother pushed me to do as her birthday gift,' says Karishma Tanna

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: 'My mother pushed me to do as her birthday gift,' says Karishma Tanna

Bollywood Life Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna reveals that her mother had pushed her to do this show as her birthday gift. Check out the whole story to find out more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kahtron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Gets Carried By A Gorilla At the Launch [Video]Kahtron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Gets Carried By A Gorilla At the Launch

After Salman Khan it is time for Rohit Shetty to challenge celebrities on his adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The filmmaker introduced the participants of the show at a launch with a special Darr..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published

Boy Screams and Cries in Joy After Getting New Bedroom as Birthday Gift [Video]Boy Screams and Cries in Joy After Getting New Bedroom as Birthday Gift

This kid gave an adorable reaction after getting a bedroom as his birthday gift by his mother. He opened the door and the moment he saw that it was a bedroom, he started screaming and crying while..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Amruta Khanvilkar to participate; check out the full list

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has returned as the host of a new season of "Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi", and this time he will be known as Professor of Darr Ki...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.