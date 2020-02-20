Global  

15 crore people can dominate 100 crore, says AIMIM's Waris Pathan

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
'15 crore 100 ke upar bhaari hain': AIMIM leader's speech sparks row

Referring to women-led protests against the CAA-NPR-NRC, Waris Pathan said "lionesses have made you sweat" so you can "understand what would happen if all of us...
DNA

firstpost

Firstpost All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader #WarisPathan on Wednesday said that 15 crore Muslims can domi… https://t.co/J0BLJhcI96 3 minutes ago

VinodTaparia1

विनोद तापड़िया ॐ🇮🇳ॐ #धरतीपुत्र 😀😂😁🤔 15 crore people can dominate 100 crore, says AIMIM's Waris Pathan - https://t.co/xdghS7uX8n https://t.co/RXlEPXw6sY 4 minutes ago

Gcpatel10

G c patel Waris Pathan: 15 crore people can dominate 100 crore, says AIMIM's Waris Pathan | India News - Times of India… https://t.co/iqrBLHl1Dk 21 minutes ago

Pra_Chowdhary

Prashant Chowdhary This is what we call threatening? You are fighting for your rights what for does the comment come "15cr can dominat… https://t.co/3cZ0Z3bibS 26 minutes ago

Iamrajivpal

Rajiv Pal RT @timesofindia: 15 crore people can dominate 100 crore, says AIMIM's Waris Pathan https://t.co/ZfYnnuw6yX https://t.co/Q0FUjjCznx 27 minutes ago

ashishjoshi79

Ashish Joshi @asadowaisi we kwn your & BJP,s agenda are same divide India in the name of religion. India kwns you are part of BJ… https://t.co/cu4KFXRQx5 37 minutes ago

kcvlotus

lotus But they can't pay income tax, forget gst. 100crore donation for musjid-AIMIM's Waris Pathan https://t.co/gpMoiMhguX via @timesofindia 56 minutes ago

Suhas_021

Suhas #Hindu are #Secular and that is why this kind of people dare to speak such nonsense in India. Now we have moved f… https://t.co/pXRP91NSj7 58 minutes ago

