Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Woman raises pro-Pakistan slogans at anti-CAA stir in Bengaluru

Woman raises pro-Pakistan slogans at anti-CAA stir in Bengaluru

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Leaving the organisers of an event to protest against the CAA, NRC and NRP here red-faced, a young woman on Thursday raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who denounced her action and asserted "we are for India"
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FinancialXpress

Financial Express 'We are for India': #AsaduddinOwaisi after woman raises pro-Pakistan slogans in his presence https://t.co/ZekMrHixQ0 https://t.co/jMNbqdjTvo 22 minutes ago

dwivedi344

Abhishek Dwivedi Girl (Student Activist) Amulya Raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's rally in… https://t.co/dCKOX9zDVc 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.