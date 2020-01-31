Global  

33-year-old man mowed down by SUV in Delhi

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A 33-year-old man was mowed down by an SUV after being dragged for around 300 metres in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Bansal, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Shahdara.
