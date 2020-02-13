Article 371 would not be touched, Home Minister Amit Shah assures people of Northeast
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (February 20) said that Article 371 of the Constitution will not be dismissed while addressing a gathering to mark the 34th foundation day of Arunachal Pradesh in Itanagar. Amit Shah also said, "Misinformation was spread after the abrogation of Article 370 that Article 371 will also be scrapped. It will never happen. Nobody has any such intention."
